Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.02 and last traded at $67.89. 2,508,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,582,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIST shares. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 target price on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

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Vista Energy Trading Down 5.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $719.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.81 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,989,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,843,000 after buying an additional 649,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,321,000 after buying an additional 693,566 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,485,000 after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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