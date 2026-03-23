Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$60.36 and last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 372220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QBR.B. TD Securities downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$51.25 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.95.

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Quebecor Stock Up 2.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.70. The firm has a market cap of C$13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. Quebecor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

About Quebecor

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Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec. In addition to the quadruple-play services Quebecor offers a French-language subscription video on demand service and has a media segment that owns and operates television stations publishes newspapers and magazines and produces and distributes films and television shows.

Further Reading

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