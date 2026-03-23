GCT Semiconductor (GCTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $0.9590 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Performance

NYSE:GCTS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 697,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,871. GCT Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in GCT Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GCT Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GCT Semiconductor

About GCT Semiconductor

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GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications.

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