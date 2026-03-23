Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading 26.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shot up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 225,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 83,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Garibaldi Resources Trading Up 26.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$22.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.71.

About Garibaldi Resources

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Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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