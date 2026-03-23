Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.6095 and last traded at $0.6567. 67,250,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 68,476,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Down 3.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $402.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.11.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 10,674,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $9,393,838.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,056,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,770,119.52. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,896.14. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,742,767 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,883. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,218,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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