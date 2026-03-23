Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 251,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the previous session’s volume of 44,390 shares.The stock last traded at $73.24 and had previously closed at $72.13.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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