iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,420,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 3,325,407 shares.The stock last traded at $51.06 and had previously closed at $50.80.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
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