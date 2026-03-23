iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,420,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 3,325,407 shares.The stock last traded at $51.06 and had previously closed at $50.80.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

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iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,508,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $774,000.

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The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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