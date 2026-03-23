iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,420,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the previous session’s volume of 3,325,407 shares.The stock last traded at $51.06 and had previously closed at $50.80.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIG. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,508,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $774,000.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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