Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.25 and last traded at GBX 4.25. Approximately 194,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 882,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.09.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.39. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gem Diamonds

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Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

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