Savannah Resources’ (SAV) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 11 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.
Savannah Resources Stock Performance
SAV traded down GBX 0.30 on Monday, reaching GBX 4.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,423. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of £115.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.53.
Savannah Resources Company Profile
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