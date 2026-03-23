Savannah Resources’ (SAV) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 11 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 144.44% from the company’s current price.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

SAV traded down GBX 0.30 on Monday, reaching GBX 4.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,423. Savannah Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.10 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of £115.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.53.

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Savannah Resources Company Profile

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Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal. The company was formerly known as African Mining and Exploration plc and changed its name to Savannah Resources Plc in September 2013. Savannah Resources Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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