Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,851.17.

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Jet2 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2

Shares of LON JET2 traded up GBX 41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,110. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,231.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,029 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,963.

In related news, insider Stephen Heapy bought 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34. Also, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,306 per share, for a total transaction of £21,392.28. Insiders purchased a total of 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

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