Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for APN Resources (LON:APN)

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.91% from the company’s current price.
APN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 price target on shares of APN Resources in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of APN Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APN Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.25.
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APN Resources Price Performance
APN Resources Company Profile
Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.
Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers. Applied Nutrition has developed and launched four ranges under the umbrella of the Applied Nutrition brand – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance.
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