Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for APN Resources (LON:APN)

APN Resources (LON:APN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 315 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.91% from the company’s current price.

APN has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 price target on shares of APN Resources in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of APN Resources in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APN Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 251.25.

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APN Resources Price Performance

APN Resources Company Profile

APN traded down GBX 20.25 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 200.75. 6,574,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,390. APN Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 104.18 and a twelve month high of GBX 261. The company has a market cap of £501.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.39.

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Applied Nutrition plc (LSE: APN) is a leading sports nutrition, health and wellness brand, which formulates and creates nutrition products with a stated aim of being the world’s most trusted and innovative brand in the market.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group sells products in over 85 countries worldwide and has a diverse product range, targeting elite athletes, gym goers and health-conscious consumers. Applied Nutrition has developed and launched four ranges under the umbrella of the Applied Nutrition brand – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance.

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