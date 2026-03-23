Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £68,250 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42, for a total transaction of £68,250.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 13th, Thomas Spain purchased 17,408 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 51 per share, with a total value of £8,878.08.

On Friday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 86,599 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total transaction of £44,165.49.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Thomas Spain sold 138,610 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total transaction of £70,691.10.

On Friday, January 9th, Thomas Spain sold 31,281 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £14,389.26.

Staffline Group Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of STAF traded down GBX 2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 39.20. The company had a trading volume of 322,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,695. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.82. The stock has a market cap of £44.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.91.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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