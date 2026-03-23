Ann Janssen Sells 4,161 Shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) CFO Ann Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.65. 2,951,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,452,432. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.92. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $141.13.

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EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

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EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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