Man Group (LON:EMG) Insider Laurie Fitch Acquires 5,000 Shares

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) insider Laurie Fitch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, with a total value of £12,100.

Man Group Price Performance

EMG traded down GBX 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 241.60. 35,045,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,510. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. Man Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 150.40 and a one year high of GBX 281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 262.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.12.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 253.50.

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

Further Reading

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