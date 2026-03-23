Insider Buying: Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Director Buys 150 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) Director Frank Jaumot purchased 150 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.56 per share, with a total value of $14,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,034. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUTX traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. Nutex Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $660.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.04.

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Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.56 by ($3.95). Nutex Health had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $151.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth about $7,481,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 116.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutex Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

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About Nutex Health

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Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight?loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in?person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost?effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail?anchored centers, offering treatment for non?life?threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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