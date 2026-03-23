Nicholas Vetch Sells 54,731 Shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 54,731 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 913, for a total value of £499,694.03.

Nicholas Vetch also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Nicholas Vetch bought 21,816 shares of Big Yellow Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 912 per share, with a total value of £198,961.92.

Big Yellow Group Trading Down 0.5%

BYG stock traded down GBX 4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 871. 3,181,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,012.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,032.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.26. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 829 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,208. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,383 target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,225 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,300.60.

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About Big Yellow Group

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Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage.

Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance.

We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

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