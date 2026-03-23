1Spatial (LON:SPA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 and last traded at GBX 73, with a volume of 7268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut 1Spatial to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 73 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Spatial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 73.

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1Spatial Stock Up 1.9%

1Spatial Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.22. The stock has a market cap of £81.66 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

1Spatial plc is a global leader in providing Location Master Data Management (LMDM) software, solutions and business applications, primarily to the Government, Utilities and Transport sectors via the 1Spatial platform. Our solutions ensure data governance, facilitating the efficient, effective and sustainable operation of customers around the world. Our global clients include national mapping and land management agencies, utility companies, transportation organisations, government and defence departments.

Today, when using and sharing trusted data provides significant opportunities for businesses and governments to deliver against important sustainability and Net Zero goals, our vision is clear – to make the world safer, smarter and more sustainable by unlocking the value in data, enabling better decisions and greater insights.

The 1Spatial platform is a comprehensive set of data and system agnostic LMDM software components which helps ensure master data is compliant, current, complete, consistent, and coordinated – and that customers can be confident it will remain that way as it evolves.

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