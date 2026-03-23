Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $27.95. 569,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,580,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Voyager Technologies in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

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Voyager Technologies Trading Up 10.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.50.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $46.65 million for the quarter. Voyager Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYG. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Voyager Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

About Voyager Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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