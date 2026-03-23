SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.9940. Approximately 284,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 368,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Freedom Capital cut SandRidge Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SandRidge Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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SandRidge Energy Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $604.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 391.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

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SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

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