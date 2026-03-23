Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 198 shares.The stock last traded at $1,115.00 and had previously closed at $1,109.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $773.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,088.92.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 30.88%.The firm had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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