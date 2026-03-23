Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 10.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 519,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 246,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 8.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.51 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Aztec Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Aztec Minerals Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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