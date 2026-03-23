GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.30, but opened at $45.11. GN Store Nord shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GNNDY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GN Store Nord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GN Store Nord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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GN Store Nord Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $738.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord

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GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark?based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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