Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$76.35 and last traded at C$75.83, with a volume of 16177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$74.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cogeco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.00.

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Cogeco Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.51.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$735.64 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 11.054717 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile

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Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas. The Canadian broadband services activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Quebec and Ontario and the American broadband services activities are carried out by Atlantic Broadband in 12 states.

Further Reading

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