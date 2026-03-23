Head-To-Head Survey: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA)

Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Labs and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 14.78% 7.17% 6.57%

Risk and Volatility

Nano Labs has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Labs 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nano Labs and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nano Labs and Coda Octopus Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Labs $5.65 million 15.73 -$15.75 million ($6.80) -0.44 Coda Octopus Group $26.56 million 5.14 $4.13 million $0.36 33.64

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Labs. Nano Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coda Octopus Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Nano Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Labs

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Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Coda Octopus Group

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Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. The company's solutions include geophysical systems; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); real time volumetric imaging sonar products; and diver augmented vision display systems. It also offers GeoSurvey, a software and hardware package for acquisition and processing of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data in oil and gas companies; DA4G, a geophysical hardware; and Survey Engine, a software product that provides post-processing solutions for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler data. In addition, the company offers 3D/4D/5D/6D imaging sonar technology under the Echoscope and Echoscope PIPE name; diving technology under the CodaOctopus DAVD; and operates as a sub-contractor for defense contractors, as well as supplies sub-assemblies for broader mission critical defense systems. It markets and sells its technology solutions for the subsea and underwater markets. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

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