Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 23rd (ALTO, ANIX, APA, AVAV, BIP, CBAN, CLDX, CPAY, FLWS, HIW)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 23rd:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Alto Ingredients Inc alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp (NYSE:CBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Brean Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $313.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $290.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.