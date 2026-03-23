JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 976,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 420% from the previous session’s volume of 187,922 shares.The stock last traded at $65.40 and had previously closed at $64.17.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.

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Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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