Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

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Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 6.9%

TSE:CFW traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.35. The company had a trading volume of 597,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,320. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The firm has a market cap of C$628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.08.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$292.18 million for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.3798828 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services

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Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

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