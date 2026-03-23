HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.4390. Approximately 157,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,031,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HPK. Zacks Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $813.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 617,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.