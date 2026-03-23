Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.6450, but opened at $6.05. Valeo shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 336 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Valeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Valeo Price Performance

Valeo Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

Further Reading

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