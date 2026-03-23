United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $9.0240. 4,334,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,025,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UAMY. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of United States Antimony in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAMY

United States Antimony Trading Up 8.9%

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -891.70 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 12.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United States Antimony by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single?mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.