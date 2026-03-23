Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 227.50 and last traded at GBX 240, with a volume of 2562494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hollywood Bowl Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of £400.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86.

In related news, insider Melanie Dickinson sold 36,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263, for a total value of £96,521. Also, insider Stephen Burns sold 158,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total transaction of £410,442.48. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,703 shares of company stock worth $1,159,829 and sold 337,043 shares worth $88,008,421. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.