Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114 and last traded at GBX 117.80, with a volume of 83883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.

Spectra Systems Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 151.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The stock has a market cap of £56.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.02.

About Spectra Systems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems. It also provides optical materials for security and quality control, such as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments and dyes, invisible pigments and dyes, and gasochromic response materials; customized materials and hardware solutions; and internal control systems for real-time fraud control and risk management used by lottery and gaming operators.

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