NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.60 and last traded at GBX 117.20, with a volume of 5987334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.30.

NCC Group Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.42. The company has a market capitalization of £347.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.57.

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NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX 4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCC Group had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NCC Group

NCC Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Mike Ettling purchased 36,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 per share, with a total value of £49,854.30. Also, insider Guy Ellis sold 4,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135, for a total transaction of £6,031.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 154,225 shares of company stock worth $21,480,851 and sold 51,395 shares worth $7,255,296. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

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NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c. 2,000 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally. With decades of experience and a rich heritage,

NCC Group is committed to developing sustainable solutions that continue to meet client’s current and future cyber security challenges.

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