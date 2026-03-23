Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 4601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vecima Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

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Vecima Networks Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of C$320.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. Vecima Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks

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Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

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