Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 and last traded at GBX 149, with a volume of 15772712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Marshalls from GBX 240 to GBX 195 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.25.

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Marshalls Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 164.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 170.92. The company has a market cap of £376.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 13.40 EPS for the quarter. Marshalls had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marshalls plc will post 18.2342758 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 per share, for a total transaction of £470,600. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership. This is underpinned by business wide enterprise excellence, leadership in ESG governance and standards and its people, organisation, and culture.

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