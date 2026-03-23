AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.68, but opened at $40.80. AIA shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 34,999 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AIA in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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AIA Stock Performance

About AIA

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

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AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan?Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long?term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia?Pacific region.

The company’s core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

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