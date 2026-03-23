Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,350 and last traded at GBX 1,390, with a volume of 5477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,425.

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,603.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,665.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 71.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The company has a market cap of £214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65.

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Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 66.10 EPS for the quarter. Brooks Macdonald Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Macdonald Group plc will post 155.186722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brooks Macdonald Group

About Brooks Macdonald Group

In other news, insider Euan Munro acquired 26,000 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,516 per share, with a total value of £394,160. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International. The company offers financial planning advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and families; and multi-asset and specialist fund products to the retail sector, as well as investment options.

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