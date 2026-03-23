PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Mizuho

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

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PPG Industries Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE PPG traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.50. 1,623,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.13. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PPG Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Advisortrust Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

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PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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