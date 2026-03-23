Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – March 23rd

IREN, TeraWulf, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example, bitcoin miners, exchanges, custody or infrastructure providers, or firms that hold large amounts of BTC. Investors buy these equities to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the crypto industry, while accepting company-specific risks (operational, regulatory, management) that differ from holding the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

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Marathon Digital (MARA)

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