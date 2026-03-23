United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Trading Up 9.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $10.25 to $11.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. United States Antimony traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.96. 10,560,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 15,162,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

United States Antimony Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.00 and a beta of -0.01.

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United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony (NYSE: UAMY) is a United States–based producer of antimony and antimony-derived products. The company’s principal activities include the recovery, refining and manufacture of antimony metal and antimony compounds for sale to industrial and chemical customers. Its product range typically includes antimony trioxide and refined antimony metal, which are sold into manufacturing supply chains that require flame-retardant chemicals, alloying agents and other specialty applications.

Antimony products supplied by the company serve a variety of end markets.

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