Next (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Next PLC (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.5450 and last traded at $82.5450. 925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered Next from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Next currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Next Price Performance

About Next

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68.

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Next is a UK-based retail group best known for its clothing, footwear and homeware offerings sold through a combination of physical stores, online channels and catalog services. The company markets predominantly its own-label fashion and lifestyle ranges across women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, together with footwear, accessories and home products. Its multi-channel model aims to integrate in-store merchandising with e-commerce and direct-to-consumer catalogue sales to reach a broad customer base.

Operations combine a network of domestic stores in the UK with international presence delivered largely through franchise and partner arrangements, plus a global e-commerce platform that ships to multiple markets.

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