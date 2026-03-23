Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 65,515 shares.The stock last traded at $65.31 and had previously closed at $64.36.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.