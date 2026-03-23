Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2026

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLOGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 122,081 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 65,515 shares.The stock last traded at $65.31 and had previously closed at $64.36.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,576,000 after acquiring an additional 108,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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