Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) recently:

3/5/2026 – WEBTOON Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – WEBTOON Entertainment had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2026 – WEBTOON Entertainment was downgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “buy” to “hold”. They now have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – WEBTOON Entertainment was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/22/2026 – WEBTOON Entertainment was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/14/2026 – WEBTOON Entertainment was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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