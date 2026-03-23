DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Trading Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was down 17.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded DiaSorin to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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DiaSorin Price Performance

DiaSorin Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. is an Italy?based global biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of in vitro diagnostic products. Headquartered in Saluggia, DiaSorin serves clinical laboratories, hospitals and physician offices with a broad portfolio of immunodiagnostic assays and molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s shares trade on the Milan Stock Exchange and are available in the United States as over?the?counter (OTC) securities under the symbol DSRLF.

At the core of DiaSorin’s business are immunodiagnostic systems that measure antibodies, antigens and hormones in human samples.

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