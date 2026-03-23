Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.98. 1,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. New Street Research raised Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Tele2 Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2

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Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

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