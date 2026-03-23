Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Advantest Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $140.62, but opened at $152.33. Advantest shares last traded at $151.9170, with a volume of 11,772 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Advantest Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Advantest Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

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Advantest Corporation (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is a Japan-headquartered company that specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of semiconductor test equipment and related measurement systems. Its core business is supplying automatic test equipment (ATE) and test solutions used by semiconductor manufacturers, fabless companies and outsourced test houses to validate integrated circuits, memory products, system-on-chip (SoC) devices and a broad range of analog, digital and mixed-signal components.

The company’s product portfolio includes handlers and test systems for packaged devices and wafer-level test, testers for memory and logic devices, signal and measurement instruments, and test interface and support products.

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