Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 118,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 131,298 shares.The stock last traded at $1.09 and had previously closed at $1.0350.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Air France-KLM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 100.70%. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

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