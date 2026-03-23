Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.8930. 454,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,073,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

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Camping World Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $681.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Camping World in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

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Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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