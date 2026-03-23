RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 662,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,268,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

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RealReal Trading Up 9.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.68.

In other news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $479,224.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,179,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,955,762.03. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,301,397.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,390.88. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 286,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,619 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,177,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,912,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in RealReal by 501.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 189.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 602,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $12,585,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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