Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.22, but opened at $25.90. Repsol shares last traded at $26.3850, with a volume of 19,079 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Repsol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Repsol

Repsol Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14 billion. Repsol had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol SA will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low?carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.